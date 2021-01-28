BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Same Clandestine Companies Involved in the Certification of Dominion Voting Systems and the 2020 Results in Georgia Were Chosen for the Upcoming Arizona ‘Audit’

What we found is very strange. What is going on?

Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors finally agreed to an election audit this week of its 2020 results. The county officials approved only two companies to perform their ballot audit, both which certified Dominion voting systems.

Maricopa officials refused to offer data expert Jovan Pulitzer the job which indicates the Board of Supervisors is doing all it can to hide the truth from its constituents.

As reported earlier on Wednesday Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors finally agreed to have a forensic audit performed in their county. The Arizona Mirror reported:

Maricopa County will contract with two companies, Pro V&V and SLI Compliance, to conduct the audit. Those are the only two auditors certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, according to county spokesman Fields Moseley. A proposed settlement agreement between the Senate and the county would require the Senate to use an EAC-approved auditor. Advertisement - story continues below

The Board of Supervisors, whom many believe are covering up election corruption due to their actions since the 2020 election, decided to pass on expert Jovan Pulitzer, who has a thorough and independent method to review the ballots and results. Instead the Maricopa Board, after suing the Arizona Senate for ordering an audit be performed, eventually agreed to an audit but only if they could choose the auditors. The county officials then limited their choices to Pro V&V and SLI Compliance.

On Wednesday we took a look at these two organizations – Pro V&V and SLI Compliance.

Pro V&V was also selected by Georgia’s corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for a recent sham audit there.

Secretary of State Raffensperger used Dominion-linked Pro V&V, an Alabama-based testing laboratory, to do the Georgia audit of the Dominion machines. The company announced it “found no evidence of the machines being tampered.” This should tell you something:

The technology company that last month performed an audit of Dominion Voting Systems machines in Georgia has for several years overseen testing of Dominion’s voting software, federal records indicate. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in mid-November that the results of a forensic analysis of Dominion voting machines in the state — ordered in the wake of controversies involving the nationwide election equipment vendor — revealed “no evidence of the machines being tampered.” To perform the audit, the state contracted Pro V&V, which Raffensperger identified as “a U.S. Election Assistance Commission certified testing laboratory.” (The Election Assistance Commission is an independent agency of the U.S. government created under the 2002 Help America Vote Act. Among its functions is the certification of election equipment and accreditation of election system testing labs.)

But it’s much more than that. We know for example that Pro V&V has only three company contacts and has been in business since 2011. The President of Pro V&B is Jack Cobb. Cobb has been called in to perform audits for Dominion in the past. He performed one audit in the Philippines in 2019, but he referred to himself as the ‘Laboratory Director’ during this engagement, for some reason, rather than the President of the company:

Comelec Commissioner Marlon S. Casquejo (right) and Pro V & V Laboratory Dir. Ryan Jackson Cobb (left) will facilitate the creation of the trusted build for the VCM and CCS.@BusinessMirror @COMELEC @jabjimenez pic.twitter.com/MvKPv9e5Y5 — Samuel Medenilla (@sam_medenilla) January 7, 2019

Pro V&V is very quiet with the exception of the couple audits identified. Pro V&V once had a certificate of accreditation from the USEAC but it expired in 2017. (No recent accreditation is noted on its website.)



We were unable to determine if their license has been updated since then.

On its website, Pro V&V has a page dedicated to News. On this page the only ‘News’ reported is a report that Pro V&V audited Dominion’s Democracy Suite 5.0. This is the only news reported on the site. There is little mentioned in the article with a link to the report at the EAC:

The link to the report at the government’s EAC site shows no report and the page is not found:

There’s not much else about Pro V&V other than Cobb noted the company made no revenues in a filing in 2011 with the SEC.

Since then, we can find no reported income, only a couple ‘audits’, no filings and no traffic to its website.

SLI Compliance also provides little support for its election certifications on its site. It has a website and a page dedicated to voting system certification testing. SLI Compliance on this page claims it was accredited by the USEAC but we can find no support for this or if this is current. We looked at the website for the USEAC and can find no list of entities who have current accreditations.



SLI Compliance lists two election system certification tests it performed in the past, one in the Philippines in 2010 and one in Broomfield county Colorado in 2013. These are it.



We also located an SLI Compliance test of Dominion Voting Systems where it performed a certification test for Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 in 2018.

It appears that Pro V&V and SLI Compliance are basically shell companies with little support for their work. They also don’t appear to be currently accredited by the USEAC and there is no evidence SLI ever was accredited other than their statement on their website that they are. Despite all of this, the politicians in Maricopa County just selected these two companies to ‘audit’ the likely corrupt results in their county. They claimed to select Pro V&V and SLI because the companies were accredited.



In Arizona the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa county prefer using companies connected to Dominion voting systems claiming they are accredited so their election result will be certified no matter how corrupt the results may be.

The people in Arizona should NEVER approve this latest effort to hide the true results from the election in Maricopa County.



